Liverpool, Mancity advance to Champions League semi-finals

Liverpool secured their place in the Champions League final four and a meeting with Villarreal after a 3-3 draw with Benfica (6-4 agg) Wednesday evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s side thwarted the threat of a Benfica comeback when Goncalo Ramos scored in the first half by responding with an Ibrahima Konate goal and a double from Roberto Firmino.

The visitors levelled the game with two consolation goals from Roman Yaremchuk and Darwin Nunez, but overall it was a routine evening for Klopp’s side, who rested Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, and Mohamed Salah from the start in a rotated team from the 2-2 draw with Manchester City on Sunday.

In Spain, Manchester City did the needful against Atletico Madrid to advance to the Champions League semi-finals by holding on to a goalless draw at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Manchester City’s tense goalless draw at Atletico Madrid was enough to secure a 1-0 aggregate victory in their Champions League quarter-final.

Man City, who led after the first leg thanks to Kevin De Bruyne’s goal, maintained their lead in front of a feisty Wanda Metropolitano crowd to advance to the last four.

There were tense moments late on as Atletico pushed for the winner despite Felipe’s red card in stoppage time for a second bookable offense.

Ederson’s 102nd-minute save by substitute Angel Correa’s shot on target, ensured that Manchester City will face Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

Some Champions league Facts and Records you should know

Manchester City played their 100th Champions League match yesterday, and despite failing to win or score, they are outright second in the competition for most wins (55) and goals (201) in their first 100 games, trailing only Real Madrid in both categories (won 57, scored 202).

Pep Guardiola has reached his ninth UEFA Champions League semi-final, the most by any manager in the competition’s history (four with Barcelona, three with Bayern Munich, two with City).

Liverpool has reached the European Cup/Champions League semi-finals for the 12th time; no English club has reached the last four more frequently (level with Manchester United).

Manchester City played their 100th Champions League match tonight, and despite failing to win or score, they are the competition’s outright second in terms of wins (55) and goals (201) in their first 100 games, trailing only Real Madrid in both categories (won 57, scored 202).

Pep Guardiola has reached the UEFA Champions League semi-finals for the ninth time, the most by any manager in the competition’s history (four with Barcelona, three with Bayern Munich, two with City).

Liverpool has reached the semi-finals of the European Cup/Champions League for the 12th time; no English club has reached the final four more frequently (level with Manchester United).

Read also: UEFA moves Champions League final from Russia to France amid conflict

2022 UEFA champions league semi-finals: Spain vs England

Real Madrid will face Cityzens of the English Premier League, while Villareal will face UEFA Champions League champions Liverpool for the 68th time.

Since its inception in 1955, 22 clubs have won the Champions League/European Cup.

Real Madrid has the most victories in the competition, having won it thirteen times, including the inaugural edition. The Los Blancos have also won the competition the most times in a row, with five titles in a row from 1956 to 1960.

Spain has produced the most champions (18 from two clubs), England has produced fourteen from five clubs, and Italy has produced twelve from three clubs.

Juventus has finished second the most times, losing seven finals, while Atlético Madrid is the only team to have reached three finals without winning the trophy.