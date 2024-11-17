Kane warns against losing England’s culture ahead of Tuchel’s arrival

Harry Kane

Harry Kane has emphasized the importance of preserving England’s positive team culture as they prepare for their final match before new manager Thomas Tuchel arrives.

Interim coach Lee Carsley will lead the Three Lions one last time on Sunday when a win against Ireland will secure promotion back to the top tier of the Nations League. This follows England’s dominant 3-0 victory over Greece on Thursday, putting them in control of their group’s fate.

Carsley took over temporarily after Gareth Southgate’s resignation in July. Southgate managed the team for eight years and guided England to a World Cup semi-final and two European Championship finals. After Sunday’s match, Kane acknowledged the challenge of maintaining the team spirit cultivated during Southgate’s tenure as a new era begins under Tuchel.

“Yes, I think it’s a concern,” Kane admitted. “Building that culture takes time, and it can be lost quickly if you’re not careful. But we’re very aware of that. Lee has done a fantastic job, and I’m sure Thomas will bring his own ideas and create his version of what this team should be. We’ve had some great tournaments, and it’s important to use that experience and share it with players who haven’t been part of those moments.”

Kane expressed disappointment over several player withdrawals from the squad, emphasizing that national team commitments should remain a priority. Reflecting on those comments, he admitted surprise at the reaction but stood by his point.

“After a major tournament like the Euros, it’s easy to overlook the importance of these September, October, and November camps,” Kane said. “But if we win tomorrow, it sets the tone for the year ahead leading to the World Cup. These are the times when you build the culture and unity that carry you through big competitions. Playing for England is incredibly special, and it’s one of the greatest honours in my career.”

Kane, who came off the bench in the Athens win, will start against Ireland at Wembley, confirmed Carsley. The interim manager praised Kane’s influence on and off the pitch, highlighting his leadership and the example he sets for younger players.

“Harry is more than just goals,” Carsley said. “His leadership, character, and impact on the squad are crucial. He’s a massive part of this team, and his presence is key to England’s future.”

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share