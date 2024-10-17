Kane thrilled by Tuchel's appointment as England's manager

England captain Harry Kane has expressed his delight following the appointment of Thomas Tuchel as the new England manager, having enjoyed a successful stint under the German coach at Bayern Munich.

Tuchel was officially confirmed as the Three Lions boss on Wednesday and will begin his role on January 1, 2025. The former Bayern and Chelsea manager has signed an initial 18-month contract and is tasked with leading England’s campaign to win the 2026 World Cup.

While some critics, including Gary Neville, Harry Redknapp, and Jamie Carragher, have questioned the decision to hire another foreign manager, Kane sees it differently. The England striker thrived under Tuchel’s leadership during the 2023/24 season at Bayern Munich, where he netted 44 goals in 45 appearances.

“Looking forward to playing under the boss again!” Kane shared on social media shortly after Tuchel’s appointment. Before the official announcement, Kane had hinted at his positive experiences working with Tuchel during an interview with Sky Germany. “I obviously know Thomas very well from the last year. He’s a fantastic coach and a fantastic person. I’m sure the FA will contact me when they know more about this issue.”

Tuchel’s tenure at Bayern ended controversially in May following tensions with the club’s hierarchy and a second-place Bundesliga finish behind Bayer Leverkusen. Despite this, Kane was reportedly part of a senior group of players at Bayern who petitioned for Tuchel to remain in charge, highlighting their strong rapport.

Tuchel also spoke highly of Kane, describing the striker as a “gift” to coach. “He’s super humble, the first on the pitch every day, and a huge personality who becomes a shark on the field. He wants to score, he wants to win, and he does it daily,” Tuchel said earlier this year.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

