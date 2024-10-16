New England job excites Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has expressed excitement following the FA’s confirmation of his appointment as the new England manager.

The German coach, who becomes the Three Lions’ third foreign manager after Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello, signed his contract on October 8 and will officially begin his role on January 1, 2025.

Tuchel, 51, will be assisted by English coach Anthony Barry, who previously worked with him at Chelsea and Bayern Munich. His tenure will start ahead of England’s preparations for the 2026 World Cup in the United States.

“We are thrilled to have hired Thomas Tuchel, one of the best coaches in the world,” said Mark Bullingham, CEO of the English Football Association, in a statement.

Tuchel, who has previously managed top European clubs Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich, signed an 18-month contract.

He shared his enthusiasm for the opportunity: “I am very proud to have been given the honour of leading the England team. I have long felt a personal connection to the game in this country, and it has given me some incredible moments already. To have the chance to represent England is a huge privilege, and the opportunity to work with this special and talented group of players is very exciting.”

Tuchel’s appointment comes with high expectations given his impressive resume, which includes leading Chelsea to Champions League glory in 2021. He is regarded as one of the top coaches in world football, having won major trophies across Europe.

“Working closely with Anthony [Barry] as my assistant coach, we will do everything we can to make England successful and make the supporters proud. I want to thank the FA, particularly Mark [Bullingham] and John [McDermott], for their trust, and I am looking forward to starting our journey together,” Tuchel added.

Tuchel will step into the role to lead England to success in the 2026 World Cup, building on his extensive experience at the elite level.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

