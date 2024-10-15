Tuchel set to become England’s new head coach

Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel is poised to become the next head coach of the England men’s national football team, according to reports in English media. The former Bayern Munich and Chelsea manager is expected to succeed Gareth Southgate, who resigned following England’s defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

Tuchel, a Champions League-winning coach, has been without a job since leaving Bayern Munich at the end of last season. England have been under the temporary leadership of Lee Carsley, who will continue to manage the team for their final two Nations League matches against Greece and the Republic of Ireland in November. Tuchel is expected to officially take over after that.

Reports from BBC and other British outlets on Tuesday indicated that Tuchel had agreed to take the England job, making him the third non-English coach to lead the national team, after Sven-Göran Eriksson and Fabio Capello. The Football Association (FA) has not yet made an official announcement.

England captain Harry Kane, who played under Tuchel at Bayern Munich, commented on the speculation, telling Sky Sports: “Until it’s announced, I can’t really comment, but obviously I know Thomas well from last year. Fantastic coach, fantastic person.”

Tuchel is well-acquainted with English football, having managed Chelsea from January 2021 to September 2022, during which he won the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, and UEFA Super Cup. His managerial career also includes successful stints with Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, and Bayern Munich.

While the FA has yet to confirm Tuchel’s appointment, his official unveiling is expected soon, possibly at Wembley later this week.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

