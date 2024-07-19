FA begins search for new England manager to replace Southgate

The Football Association (FA) has begun the search for a new England manager following Gareth Southgate‘s resignation after England’s defeat in the Euro 2024 final against Spain.

Southgate’s departure has prompted the FA to identify “a number of candidates” who meet the criteria for leading England to success in a major tournament.

Southgate’s eight-year tenure was marked by significant achievements, including restoring England’s reputation, but he fell short of securing the country’s first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup. The FA is now focused on finding a successor who can win a major prize and consistently rank among the world’s top teams.

The FA has issued a job profile detailing the qualities required in the next manager. Candidates must hold a UEFA Pro Licence, have extensive experience in English football, and a strong track record in the Premier League or international competitions. The role demands an “exceptional leader,” capable of handling intense public scrutiny and maintaining strong relationships with clubs employing English-qualified players.

Among the bookmakers’ favourites are Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, former Chelsea managers Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino, and Thomas Tuchel, as well as Tottenham’s Ange Postecoglou. England Women’s coach Sarina Wiegman, who led her team to victory at the Women’s European Championship in 2022, has also been linked with the role.

The FA’s job profile emphasizes promoting equality, diversity, and inclusion and welcomes applications from all qualified individuals. The application process is open until August 2, and the FA has provided an email address for submissions.

England’s next match is a Nations League clash with the Republic of Ireland on September 7, marking the start of the new season under the new manager.