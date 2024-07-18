Potter excited to return to football management amid England job speculation

Graham Potter has expressed his excitement about returning to football management, following reports that he is a leading candidate to replace Gareth Southgate as England manager.

Southgate resigned on Tuesday, less than 48 hours after England’s 2-1 loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

Potter, former Chelsea manager, is being considered as a potential successor, along with other contenders such as Newcastle’s Eddie Howe and England Under-21 coach Lee Carsley.

Potter, who has not managed a team since being sacked by Chelsea in April 2023, has been in talks with various clubs but has yet to make a return to the dugout.

Speaking to Sky Sports News at Leeds Beckett University, where he was awarded an honorary doctorate, Potter commented on the speculation linking him to the England job: “Today is not the day to speak about [the England vacancy]. I’m proud of the job Gareth Southgate did,” Potter said.

“As an Englishman in football, I don’t think there’s anybody who has more respect than he has. How he conducted himself, him and his staff, qualifying for tournaments, going deep into tournaments, getting the country behind the team – he’s done an amazing job. I’d like to wish him well, I hope he has a nice break, and wish him well for whatever he decides to do next.”

Potter explained that he had been waiting for the right opportunity to return to management:

“I spoke to lots of teams and lots of clubs but it was recognizing that journey [he had been on as a coach] was a long journey, a tough journey. Unless the right opportunity came along, I wasn’t rushing to go back into football. It had to be right for me. I spoke to a few clubs, but it wasn’t the right thing. It was important I was patient and waited for the right opportunity and took the time with the family to reflect and think about what I wanted to do. Now I’m in that good place where I’m happy to be ready and looking forward to the next challenge.”

Reflecting on his career, the former Ostersund, Swansea and Brighton manager emphasised his unconventional rise and how his experiences, including his brief stint at Chelsea, have made him a better coach:

“If what comes next is anything like the previous 12 years I’ll be delighted, ” Potter added.

“Helping Swansea get back on their feet and then leaving Brighton in fourth place at the table with probably the best pound-for-pound squad in the league at the time was an incredible achievement by lots of people.

“The Chelsea experience was a fantastic experience for me even though it didn’t end how I wanted it to end. Now it’s a case of onwards and upwards.”