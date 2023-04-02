Chelsea sacks Graham Potter, Bruno Saltor to take charge as interim head coach

Chelsea Football Club has sacked head coach Graham Potter following Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa.

The former English Champions released a statement saying that the club has parted ways with the former Brighton and Hove Albion manager.

Aston Villa’s defeat left Chelsea 11th on the league table, the first time in over a decade. The club’s miserable run of form leaves them 34 points behind league leader Arsenal Football Club and 12 points above Everton Football Club, who is languishing in the relegation zone.

Potter’s tenure lasted a little over six months, with the Blues opting to make their second change in the dugout this season.

In the statement, the club said that Graham had agreed to collaborate with the club to facilitate a smooth transition. During his time as head coach of London’s most successful football club, he took them to the quarterfinals of the Champions League, where they will square off with Real Madrid, the club said, appreciating the time he gave them.

The statement read further, “Chelsea would like to thank Graham for all his efforts and contribution and wish him well for the future.”

Bruno Saltor will take charge of the team as interim head coach.

Speaking on the development, co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said, “On behalf of everyone at the club, we want to thank Graham sincerely for his contribution to Chelsea. We have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person. He has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity, and we are all disappointed in this outcome.

‘Along with our incredible fans, we will all be getting behind Bruno and the team as we focus on the rest of the season. We have 10 Premier League games remaining and a Champions League quarterfinal ahead. We will put every effort and commitment into every one of those games so that we can end the season on a high.”