Kane confident in England’s future under Tuchel

Harry Kane

Harry Kane has rejected suggestions that he should retire from international football, insisting that he is playing at his peak and eager to continue representing England.

The England captain expressed his confidence in England’s future under new manager Thomas Tuchel, believing the team has the potential to win a major tournament with his guidance.

Kane, 31, is focused on maintaining his top form as he looks ahead to the 2026 World Cup. Despite being at the tail end of his thirties, the Bayern Munich striker feels in the best physical condition of his career, having scored 20 goals in 21 appearances for club and country this season.

Kane, who is already the country’s all-time leading goalscorer with 69 goals in 102 appearances, will be working with Tuchel when the German takes over as England’s manager in January, with his first matches scheduled for the World Cup qualifiers in March. Interim manager Lee Carsley has overseen England’s promotion from the second tier of the Nations League, with five wins in six games.

Carsley also made the controversial decision to drop Kane to the bench for a 3-0 victory against Greece, a move that surprised Kane. However, he responded with a strong performance in England’s 5-0 win over the Republic of Ireland, scoring upon his return to the starting lineup.

“I think there’s a perception when you get to your thirties that you’re coming to an end, but for me, I’m performing at the highest level I’ve ever performed and feel as good as I’ve ever felt,” Kane told the Press Association. “The World Cup is going to be exciting. In America, it will be an incredible occasion, and ultimately, it’s about trying to win that. Looking at where you are, where to improve, and it will be no different in a couple of years.”

Kane, who is poised to surpass Peter Shilton’s record of 125 caps, has set his sights on helping England secure their first major tournament victory since their 1966 World Cup triumph. He believes that achieving this will cement his place in England’s footballing history alongside the legendary Bobby Moore.

“I think we need to win a major tournament,” Kane said. “We’ve come close on a couple of occasions, and the next step is for me and the other boys to win. We have a new coach coming in March. He’ll be great for us, he has vast experience in the big competitions, he will bring great energy to the team and put his stamp and identity on the way we play tactically.”

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

