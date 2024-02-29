Joshua responds to Fury’s ‘best heavyweight generation’ claims

Former two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has responded to claims that Tyson Fury is the best heavyweight of the generation.

Joshua is set to confront former UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou in a bout slated for March 8 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

During their recent face-off interview on DAZN, Joshua was queried about his reaction to Ngannou’s performance against Fury in October of the previous year.

The boxing debutant scored a dramatic third-round knockdown but lost the fight on points, however, Joshua still feels that performance shows why Fury isn’t the best around.

“I research Ngannou. I have watched Tyson Fury fight several times. People claim he’s the greatest of many, many generations but, I think if I box Tyson Fury, a lot of similarities will happen in the fight.

“So I’m not surprised at all. In terms of Ngannou’s style, who Fury is, it’s just a boxing match. Well done to both of them, they put on an entertaining fight. But that’s in the past. That’s how boxing is, and we move forward now.”

On May 18, Fury will challenge Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight belt, offering him an opportunity to prove his worth in this generation of boxers.

If Joshua takes Ngannou to the canvas, he could be on course to face the winner of Fury vs Usyk, cementing his name in boxing history books.