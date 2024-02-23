Ngannou hints at MMA return after Joshua fight

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is set to make his return to Mixed Martial Art (MMA) after his boxing fight against former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua on March 8.

Ngannou and the Professional Fighters League (PFL) announced that the Cameroonian fighter will make his PFL debut against the winner of the Heavyweight Superfight between Renan Ferreira and Ryan Bader on February 24 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia,

“The PFL is excited to announce Francis Ngannou’s return to MMA in the PFL PPV Division will be against the winner of the PFL Champion vs Bellator Champion Heavyweight super fight between Renan Ferreira and Ryan Bader,” PFL CEO Pete Murray said.

“Francis is a true combat sports icon with a global fan base and appeal. We, along with the rest of the MMA world, will be watching to see who his first opponent will be, Ferreira or Bader.”

Ngannou also confirmed his intention of returning to MMA on SportsCenter.

“I’m going to fight in my MMA return,” Ngannou said.

“It is my intention to return to the sport. When exactly, I think depends on March 8.

“Everything depends on March 8. (Bader and Ferreira) are both champions and one of them is going to be a champ-champ. So, I think there wasn’t a better way to find an opponent for me, since I am a champion myself, just in case you have forgotten.”

Ngannou signed with the PFL in May, just a couple of months before his split decision loss to Fury after 10 tough rounds in his first boxing fight.

Ngannou made a remarkable boxing debut against Tyson Fury and almost created the biggest upset in boxing after sending Fury to the canvas in the third round of the bout.

And now, Ngannou is in Saudi Arabia again as he trains for his fight against two-time unified champion Joshua.

The 37-year-old has not fought in MMA since January 2022 when he beat Ciryl Gane by decision to defend his heavyweight title.