Anthony Joshua accepts all terms as match against Tyson Fury set for December 3

Anthony Joshua, the British-Nigerian fighter has agreed to all terms attached to a fight between him and his fellow countryman Tyson Fury slated for December 3.

The announcement was made Tuesday by Anthony Joshua’s team “Joshua’s 258 Management”.

All communication between Joshua’s camp and Tyson’s camp has earlier been halted due to the demise of Queen Elizabeth ll who died on Thursday at her Balmoral residence.

Read also: UEFA postpones Arsenal’s Europa clash with PSV

Last week both heavyweight champions were at loggerheads on Twitter when Tyson Fury who is a two-time heavyweight champion challenged Anthony Joshua. Joshua who lost a rematch against Oleksander Uysk in August did not chicken out but gallantly accepted the challenge.

Tyson Fury’s decision to challenge Anthony Joshua came after the Gypsy King’s request for a fight with Oleksander Uysk was turned down.

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury’s match is expected to be titled “Battle of Britain”.