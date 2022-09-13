UEFA postpones Arsenal’s Europa clash with PSV

Arsenal

Arsenal’s Thursday Europa match with Dutch outfit PSV Eindhoven has been postponed by UEFA due to the death of Queen Elizabeth ll. The Queen died last Thursday in her home in Balmoral, Scotland.

This announcement was made by UEFA on Monday through the Europa league official website.

“UEFA Europa League tie between Arsenal FC and PSV Eindhoven, originally to be played on Thursday 15 September, has been postponed with a new date to be communicated in due course,” the statement read.

“This is due to the severe limitations on police resources and organisational issues related to the ongoing events surrounding the national mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

Shortly after the release of the statement Arsenal also confirmed the postponement via their twitter page which also reiterated UEFA’s statement.

Our @EuropaLeague fixture with PSV has been postponed. — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 12, 2022

The match’s new fixed date will be announced soon and it will be before the last game of the group stage.