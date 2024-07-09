Ipswich coaching role excites former Super Eagles striker Sone Aluko

Former Super Eagles striker Sone Aluko has expressed delight after being appointed as one of the first-team coaches for newly promoted English Premier League side Ipswich Town.

The 35-year-old who retired from playing at the end of last season scored four goals in 62 appearances for the Blues, capping a playing career that included stints at Rangers, Hull City, Fulham, and Reading as well as playing international football with Nigeria before arriving at Portman Road.

His time at Ipswich Town saw Aluko consistently set high standards and contribute significantly to the first-team environment, working closely with his teammates and coaches. He made more than 50 appearances across all competitions, helping the team achieve back-to-back promotions.

As a player, Sone progressed with his coaching badges alongside other first-team members and will now begin working with Ipswich’s manager, Kieran McKenna, and the other coaches.

“It is a real privilege to start the next phase of my career by joining the first-team coaching staff here at Ipswich Town Football Club,” Sone told the club’s website.

“Learning from the manager and all the coaching staff here is a fantastic opportunity for me. It is a great time to be at Ipswich, and I’m really looking forward to helping the squad continue to learn and take on the challenge of the Premier League.”

“We’re delighted to add Sone to our coaching team,” Kieran McKenna said. “His work ethic and values have been important for the club over the last few years, and we know he will continue to bring those qualities to his new role. Sone has strong relationships with players and staff at the club, and he will be a big addition for us.”