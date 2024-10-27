Herve Renard returns as Saudi Arabia coach

Hervé Renard

Hervé Renard has been appointed as the new head coach of the Saudi Arabia national football team, replacing sacked Roberto Mancini.

Renard, who previously managed the Saudi national team from 2019 to 2023, rejoins after a stint coaching France’s women’s Olympic team.

Renard’s two-year contract was finalized quickly, with a source close to the negotiations noting, “His familiarity with the team was the decisive factor in his reappointment. We hope he can turn things around for the World Cup qualifiers.” Renard himself expressed excitement, stating in a Saudi Football Association video, “My story with Saudi Arabia is not over—I’m back.”

Renard is remembered for leading Saudi Arabia to an iconic victory over Argentina in the 2022 World Cup, though he departed in March to coach the French women’s team. He stepped down in August after France’s quarter-final loss to Brazil at the Paris Olympics.

Mancini, who took the reins from Renard, exited just 14 months into his tenure following a home defeat to Japan and a draw with Bahrain in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, sparking criticism over his performance. The decision to part ways was reportedly accelerated after the Japan loss.

Building a formidable national team is a top priority for Saudi Arabia, which invested over a billion dollars in players last year and is currently the sole bidder for the 2034 World Cup.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

