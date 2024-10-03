Hervé Renard reveals how he almost become Super Eagles coach

Hervé Renard

Renowned French tactician and two-time Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner, Hervé Renard, has disclosed that he was close to taking over as the head coach of Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

Renard, whose impressive resume includes successful stints with Ivory Coast, Zambia, and Morocco, revealed that the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) had approached him to replace Finidi George in the role. Although he seriously considered the offer, Renard ultimately declined.

In a recent interview with French outlet L’Équipe, as reported by Brila FM, Renard revealed that the NFF had presented him with the most lucrative offer of his coaching career. However, after careful consideration, he decided against taking the job.

“I almost went to Nigeria. I weighed the pros and cons for a few days, even weeks, before eventually turning it down. It was the best offer I’ve had so far, but it didn’t suit me in the end,” Renard told L’Équipe.

Renard, who managed France’s women’s national team, is no stranger to African football. He led Zambia to an unlikely AFCON triumph in 2012 and repeated the feat with Ivory Coast in 2015, solidifying his status as one of the most successful coaches on the continent.

He also guided Morocco to qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, marking the nation’s first appearance in the tournament in 20 years. His most recent coaching role was with Saudi Arabia, where he managed the national team from 2019 to 2023.

With Renard out of the running, Nigeria’s current caretaker manager, Augustine Eguavoen, is expected to continue overseeing the team for their upcoming 2025 AFCON qualifiers against Libya. Eguavoen has expressed interest in the permanent role but emphasized that he requires a long-term contract and consistent support from the NFF.

The NFF now faces a crucial decision regarding the future of the Super Eagles as they search for a suitable coach to lead the team toward continental success.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

