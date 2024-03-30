Super Eagles Coach: Nigeria to battle Cameroon, Morocco for Herve Renard

According to reports, the Nigeria Football Federation is interested in hiring Frenchman Herve Renard to replace Jose Peseiro as the new Super Eagles coach.

But the NFF will have to slug it out with Poland, South Korea, Cameroon, and Morocco in securing the services of the 55-year-old former Zambia and Ivory Coast manager.

Peseiro left his position as Super Eagles coach in February after leading Nigeria to a second-place finish at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast

Since then, former international Finidi George, who served as Peseiro’s assistant, handled the team in an interim capacity in Nigeria’s two friendly games against Ghana and Mali last week.

Finidi alongside Emmanuel Amunike, Michael Nsien, and Ndubuisi Egbo are some of the candidates for the Super Eagles coaching role.

But the NFF is still open to appointing a foreign coach to manage the national team, leaving the door open for Renard to secure the Super Eagles job.

L’Equipe reports that Renard is still the manager of the France Women’s team and is expected to leave at the end of the 2024 Olympics and has set sight on coaching a men’s national team for the 2026 World Cup.

“It’s a difficult job. If I had to be brief, I have in the back of my mind the 2026 World Cup in men’s football, I hope that it will be my third World Cup at the head of a men’s team. These are my personal motivations,” Renard who coached the Saudi Arabia men’s team to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar said as quoted by L’Equipe