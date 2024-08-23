Troost-Ekong completes move to Saudi Arabian club Al Khalood

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has completed a sensational transfer to the Saudi Arabian Professional Football League club Al Khalood. The Nigerian defender signed a two-year contract with an option for an additional year.

Troost-Ekong joined Al Khalood from PAOK Thessaloniki, the Greek Super League champions. He spent one season at PAOK, winning the league title and significantly contributing to the team.

The 30-year-old Nigeria international is Al Khalood’s sixth summer signing. The club gained promotion to the Saudi top flight last season.

The transfer was announced on Al Khalood’s social media account. The club stated that Troost-Ekong will play for them in the 2024-2025 Saudi Pro League season.

Before joining Al Khalood, Troost-Ekong shared a heartfelt farewell message on social media to PAOK Thessaloniki FC. He expressed gratitude to the fans, management, and teammates for the amazing experience he had during his brief stay.

“Dear PAOK, after an amazing year and season in Thessaloniki, I want to thank everyone for the opportunity to share and be part of those moments with you,” Troost-Ekong wrote in his farewell message.

“I want to thank the president, club staff, medical team, General Lucescu, assistants, and especially my teammates who have become my family, for the belief and hard work that resulted in an unforgettable championship and special European nights. To the fans, thank you for your support through difficult times. Toumba is something special, and now I understand what MONO PAOK means. I wish everyone another successful season and I will continue to follow PAOK. All the best.”

Troost-Ekong joined PAOK in July 2023 on a three-year contract. In addition to his successful season with PAOK, Troost-Ekong led Nigeria to a silver medal at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire, where he was named the tournament’s best player after scoring three goals.

