Guardiola hits back at Mourinho's jibe

Pep Guardiola has brushed off Jose Mourinho’s suggestion that Manchester City’s success is tied to their 115 Premier League charges, labelling the comment as just another addition to the growing list of critics.

The City boss reiterated his stance that the club is “innocent until proven guilty” and clarified his recent remarks about Mourinho as lighthearted.

“It was a joke, nothing more,” Guardiola said in response to Mourinho’s claim that City’s achievements are overshadowed by the charges. “But he’s just another one on the huge list of people who want us relegated to League One or the Conference. That’s fine; we’ll wait for the verdict. In a democracy, everyone is innocent until proven guilty.”

Guardiola acknowledged Mourinho’s indignation over his earlier remark—highlighting his six Premier League titles compared to Mourinho’s three—and offered an apology if it caused offence. “If he felt hurt, I’m so sorry. The intention was never to upset him. But the fact remains: I have six, and he has three. It’s just a fact.”

The Fenerbahce manager, Mourinho, had asserted that his titles were won “fairly and clearly” while accusing City’s success of being tied to the unresolved charges under Premier League scrutiny. Guardiola has remained firm in his belief that City will be vindicated.

Guardiola also sidestepped comments from Feyenoord coach Arne Slot, who joked that Mohamed Salah suggested his game against City would be his last at Anfield due to their potential relegation. “The joke from Arne Slot is his business, not mine,” Guardiola remarked.

On a lighter note, Guardiola reflected on his shared accomplishments with Mourinho, noting that both belong to an exclusive club of Premier League managers with three or more titles. “With Jose at Chelsea, myself at City, and alongside legends like Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger, we’ve all had remarkable success in this league,” Guardiola said. “The titles speak for themselves.”

Guardiola’s remarks come as City continues to navigate scrutiny over their ongoing Premier League charges while maintaining focus on their domestic and European campaigns.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

