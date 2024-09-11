Galatasaray agree personal terms with Super Eagles midfielder Onyedika

Raphael Onyedika

Super Eagles midfielder Raphael Onyedika has reached an agreement on personal terms for a potential permanent move to reigning Turkish champions Galatasaray.

The Istanbul club has been active in the transfer market this summer, making strategic signings to bolster their squad as they aim to defend their Super Lig title.

Galatasaray have already signed key players such as Gabriel Sara, Elias Jelert, Ismail Jakobs, and Victor Osimhen, who joined on loan from Napoli. However, with only two days remaining in the transfer window, the Turkish champions are still aiming to bolster their midfield options and have targeted Onyedika.

Sacha Tavolieri reported that Galatasaray offered €5 million to Club Brugge for the Nigerian midfielder. However, the Belgian club rejected the offer. Despite this setback, Galatasaray is still interested in signing the 23-year-old and is ready to offer him a five-year contract. Onyedika has reportedly agreed to Galatasaray’s terms, but the transfer now depends on reaching an agreement with Club Brugge.

In order to secure the services of Onyedika, Galatasaray will need to significantly increase their bid. Club Brugge acquired the Super Eagles midfielder from Midtjylland two years ago for €9.5 million, and they are looking to make a substantial profit on his sale. Unless Galatasaray presents an offer closer to €15 million, they may not be able to finalize the transfer this summer, especially considering Onyedika still has three years remaining on his current contract with the Belgian side.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.