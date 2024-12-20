Five biggest boxing fights to watch out for in 2025

The heavyweight division is currently in one of the most thrilling phases of boxing. Thanks to the involvement of Riyadh Season and Turki Alalshikh, boxing fans have witnessed monumental events, including the first undisputed heavyweight title fight (Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury) since Lennox Lewis defeated Evander Holyfield.

This golden era has also delivered jaw-dropping moments, such as Daniel Dubois‘ stunning victory over Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker’s dominant performances against Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang. With the division brimming with elite talent and enhanced by the growing influence of virtual sports in boxing simulations and fan engagement, here are five blockbuster fights that could define 2025.

Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder

A high-stakes clash between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder is on the horizon for 2025 as part of a potential UK vs. USA boxing spectacle. Despite recent setbacks for both fighters, this showdown remains a dream matchup for fans and boxing insiders.

Originally scheduled for this year, the fight was derailed by Wilder’s shocking defeat to Joseph Parker and a knockout loss to Zhilei Zhang. On the other hand, Joshua suffered a tough five-round loss to Daniel Dubois in September.

Adding intrigue to the buildup is rising American heavyweight Richard Torrez Jr., an Olympic silver medalist, who has voiced his eagerness to see these two titans meet. If finalized, the bout could serve as the centrepiece of an ambitious event spearheaded by Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh, cementing its place as a must-watch fight.

Daniel Dubois or Joseph Parker vs. Oleksandr Usyk or Tyson Fury

The December 21 rematch between Usyk and Fury is one of the most anticipated fights of the decade, with the winner set to claim three coveted belts as the unified heavyweight champion. Meanwhile, Joseph Parker has been on an impressive run, with five consecutive victories since his loss to Joe Joyce.

Parker is set to face Dubois for the IBF title, and the winner of that fight could position themselves for a shot at the undisputed crown. Should this scenario unfold, 2025 might feature another historic heavyweight clash for supremacy—a rare event since Lennox Lewis’ era. Hosting two undisputed title bouts within a year would undoubtedly mark an extraordinary milestone for the sport.

Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois or Joseph Parker

Following Anthony Joshua’s recent defeat to Daniel Dubois, discussions quickly turned to a potential rematch. However, AJ’s recovery from wear and tear delayed those plans, while Dubois shifted his focus to the upcoming fight with Parker.

Fortunately, Eddie Hearn has confirmed that Joshua has no major injuries, setting the stage for a possible 2025 return. A bout between AJ and the winner of Parker vs. Dubois promises to be a thrilling encounter, guaranteed to capture global attention.

Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury

Joshua vs. Fury remains the ultimate dream fight for boxing enthusiasts. Back in 2020, there were rumours of a two-fight deal, but Fury opted to complete his trilogy with Deontay Wilder, derailing the anticipated clash.

Despite this setback, interest in the matchup has never waned. His Excellency Turki Alalshikh has expressed his desire to bring the two British heavyweights into the ring, recognizing its significance in boxing history. Depending on the outcome of Fury’s rematch with Usyk and his motivation to continue competing, 2025 might finally deliver this long-awaited showdown.

Agit Kabayel or Zhilei Zhang vs. Anthony Joshua

On February 22, the Riyadh Season card will see Agit Kabayel face Zhilei Zhang for the WBC interim title. The winner of this bout will climb the heavyweight rankings and could potentially square off against Anthony Joshua before challenging for the full WBC crown.

With AJ currently ranked sixth by the WBC, a matchup against the Kabayel-Zhang victor is not only feasible but also highly enticing. Such a contest would provide a stern test for Joshua while offering fans an electrifying spectacle.

With these thrilling matchups on the horizon, 2025 promises to be another landmark year for heavyweight boxing. Each of these potential fights carries the potential to produce unforgettable moments, further cementing this era as one of the greatest in the sport’s history.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share