Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder tipped for explosive 2025 boxing showdown

Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder are being lined up for a high-stake showdown in 2025 as part of a UK vs. USA boxing event. Despite recent setbacks for both fighters, the clash remains a dream matchup for fans and professionals alike.

The two former heavyweight world champions were initially slated to face each other this year. However, Wilder suffered a shocking defeat to Joseph Parker and was later knocked out by Zhilei Zhang. Joshua also endured a tough loss, falling to Daniel Dubois in five rounds this past September.

Rising American heavyweight Richard Torrez Jr., an Olympic silver medalist, is among those eager to see the two titans meet in the ring.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the 25-year-old said, “I still want to see Wilder versus AJ. I still want to see some of those big guys go at it.

“We still want to see all of those fights happen. They will still be entertaining. You put a big heavyweight versus another big heavyweight – that’s going to be fireworks.”

The potential bout could be the centrepiece of an ambitious event planned by Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh. The concept follows a successful UK vs. USA series in June, where Frank Warren’s fighters bested Eddie Hearn’s stable. This time, the two British promoters could unite to challenge American powerhouses like Top Rank and Golden Boy.

Torrez is enthusiastic about the growing rivalry between British and American heavyweights. “It’s going to be UK versus US pretty soon. I think a lot of these guys are showing their stuff,” he said. “They’re putting on a great show over on the European side, and I feel like once some of us jump the Pond, it’s going to create a really exciting and active scene for the up-and-comers.

“It’s building up, and I’m really excited to see where we go with heavyweight boxing.”

If the Joshua-Wilder bout becomes a reality, it would rekindle one of boxing’s most anticipated rivalries, promising a captivating spectacle for fans worldwide.

