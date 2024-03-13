Wilder still wants to fight Joshua

Former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is not giving up on his ambition to fight Anthony Joshua, Shelly Finkel, Wilder’s manager said.

Joshua conveniently knocked out former UFC champion Francis Ngannou in two rounds in Saudi Arabia. The British former two-time heavyweight world champion could have a fight date going spare over the next twelve months with the winner of Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk in May and possibly December.

Joshua has a clash with Filip Hrgovic to consider for the soon-to-be-vacant IBF crown in June or July. Should the American get back to winning by then, the Wilder fight could be slotted in as a title defence by the end of the year if Joshua claims the belt against the Croatian.

Finkel told World Boxing News that he would be open to speaking to Joshua’s team about finally getting the super-fight over the line in 2024.

“I would hope the Anthony Josuha fight could still happen for Deontay Wilder. We have always said we wanted that fight,” Finkel told World Boxing News.

When asked about a Wilder return, Finkel replied: “We will hopefully have some news about Deontay’s next fight soon, but not yet.”

The last time Finkel called on Joshua to face Wilder in 2023, he insisted Eddie Hearn should reach out in conversation with Joshua: “Deontay is willing to fight Anthony Joshua next. We would take that fight in the UK or the Middle East and do it next.

“We want the Joshua fight. Eddie Hearn said he contacted me in August, but we had the [Robert] Helenius fight.

“We announced it that month. But we said we won’t talk to anyone until after the Helenius fight. Eddie knew this but still said he had contacted us.

“Now we are willing to talk to make a deal for Joshua next.”

Wilder lost to Joseph Parker following a damaged period out of action. “The Bronze Bomber” is back in the gym, and WBN understands Wilder could be back as early as May.