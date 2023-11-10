Wilder desperate to fight Anthony Joshua

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is losing his cool and desperately wants to get into the boxing ring with former two-time heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua.

The 38-year-old is considering flying to the UK to have a face-to-face conversation with the Nigerian-born British boxer about their fight.

There have been negotiations about their mega-fight in recent weeks, but nothing concrete has happened and Wilder wants clarification on why the fight has not happened.

Speaking to Blue Blood Sports TV, Wilder, 38-year-old insisted that he is ready to fight Joshua: “I just don’t know what’s up with Joshua. Maybe I’m gonna have to go to England and sit down with him on some real man talk

“I don’t want him to feel like I have anything against him, but I know he’s afraid of me. Joshua, I and you is the biggest fight in the world bro, what are you doing? I really wanna talk to that dude.”

The American boxer has not been in the ring since knocking out Helenius in under three minutes in October, with the win marking his first fight back since two devastating defeats to Tyson Fury.

Wilder is aware that he is not getting any younger as he pleaded with Joshua and his promoter Eddie Hearn to make the fight.

“I promise you guys I will be back very soon,” Wilder said. “I’m doing everything in my power to make it happen, so Anthony you can hear this personally from the horse’s mouth itself. I’m here and ready to go. I heard some things your promoter said about how I’ve not fought in a year and he doesn’t know if I want to fight or not, ” Wilder added.

“I’m letting you know right now, right here, I’m ready to fight and get in that ring. Let’s make this the best time of our lives. This will be a major disaster if we are never able to get in the ring and put our stamp down in history. When people think about classic or great fights, I want them to think about us as well.”