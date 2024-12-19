Tyson Fury seeks revenge and heavyweight redemption in Usyk rematch

Tyson Fury will step into the ring against Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night at Riyadh’s Kingdom Arena with the weight of history, personal redemption, and three heavyweight titles on his shoulders. The rematch against Usyk promises to be a thrilling clash between two of the sport’s greatest heavyweights.

Last year, Fury suffered his first career defeat, losing a closely contested split decision to Usyk. The fight was marred by adversity for Fury, including a training camp injury, a family tragedy, and a controversial weight gain.

Read Also: Fury vs Usyk rematch to deliver record-breaking £150m prize money

Now, seven months later, Fury is determined to avenge the loss and reassert his dominance in the heavyweight division.

The rematch promises even greater stakes, with a reported prize purse of £150 million ($190 million), the majority of which is expected to go to Usyk. This lucrative showdown is part of Saudi Arabia’s continued push to use high-profile sporting events to bolster its global reputation, drawing accusations of “sportswashing” from critics concerned about the nation’s human rights record.

Read Also: Tyson Fury warned of another defeat in Usyk rematch

Usyk, regarded as the best pound-for-pound fighter, enters the bout as the favourite among bookmakers and analysts. The Ukrainian’s clinical performance in their first clash saw him nearly stop Fury in the ninth round, with the Englishman needing the ropes to stay upright and being saved by the bell after a standing eight count.

Only three belts will be on the line this time, as Usyk vacated his IBF title to honour the lucrative rematch clause rather than face mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois.

For Fury, now 36, the rematch is a chance to rewrite the narrative of a turbulent career marked by struggles with mental health, substance abuse, and fluctuating weight. Before his defeat to Usyk, the “Gypsy King” had gone 35 bouts unbeaten, carving out a legacy as one of boxing’s most enigmatic figures.

The first bout’s chaotic buildup, marred by a training injury, a delayed fight date, and personal tragedy—his wife, Paris, suffered a miscarriage on fight eve—left Fury underprepared. This time, the Mancunian has taken a more disciplined approach, isolating himself in a rigorous three-month training camp in Malta.

In contrast, Usyk has been a model of consistency in the heavyweight division, with victories over Derek Chisora and two wins against Anthony Joshua, securing the IBF, IBO, and WBO belts before handing Fury his first career loss.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share