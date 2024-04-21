FA Cup: Man United survive Coventry scare to set up Man City final

Manchester United showcased resilience in a thrilling encounter against Coventry City in the FA Cup semi-final, overcoming a spirited comeback to secure victory in a penalty shootout.

With the win, United advanced to another FA Cup final, where they will face off against Manchester City at Wembley on May 25th.

After establishing a commanding 3-0 lead against Coventry, Man United found themselves on the brink of a shocking collapse as their opponents mounted an extraordinary comeback.

Coventry clawed their way back into the game with second-half goals from Ellis Simms and Callum O’Hare, before Haji Wright levelled the scores from the penalty spot in the dying minutes of regular time.

The momentum swung in favour of Coventry, with their fans roaring their team on and taunting United’s manager Erik Ten Hag with chants of “You’re getting sacked in the morning.”

However, United managed to weather the storm and eventually emerged victorious in a tense penalty shootout.

Despite the heart-stopping drama, the result sets up an enticing FA Cup final clash between Man United and Man City. United, twelve-time winners of the competition, will be aiming to clinch another trophy against their city rivals, while City will be eager to add to their recent success.

The match itself saw United take an early lead through Scott McTominay, followed by goals from Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes.

However, their lead was quickly eroded by Coventry’s spirited fightback, setting the stage for a dramatic finale at Wembley.

With both teams displaying resilience and determination, the FA Cup final promises to be a thrilling encounter between two of English football’s fiercest rivals.