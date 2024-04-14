FA Cup: Dalot calls for Man United improvement after poor Bournemouth outing

Following Manchester United‘s 2-2 draw against Bournemouth in the Premier League fixture at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, defender Diogo Dalot has urged his teammates to improve their performance.

Dalot stressed that Man United cannot afford to continue making costly errors if they aim to secure victory in the upcoming FA Cup matches.

The Red Devils are set to face Coventry City in the FA Cup semi-finals on April 21, having experienced a winless streak in their last four league games and slipping to seventh place in the standings.

Despite Bruno Fernandes’ two equalizers salvaging a draw against Bournemouth, Dalot highlighted the team’s defensive vulnerabilities, with opponents having 20 attempts at goal compared to United’s eight.

Speaking to reporters, Dalot acknowledged the need for accountability and improvement.

“It’s something we have to improve because it’s been nowhere near good enough for the level of this club,” Dalot told reporters on Saturday when asked about United allowing opponents so many goal attempts.

“We need to take responsibility for it, we cannot hide from it. The standards are always high at this club.”

“We have to be accountable for these types of mistakes that we are making as a team that we cannot if we want to fight for the big trophies. We have a huge opportunity to be in the FA Cup final”

Erik Ten Hag United’s side have picked up just 50 points from 32 Premier League matches and trail sixth-placed Newcastle United on goal difference. They take on Coventry at Wembley on April 21 and host Sheffield United in the league three days later.