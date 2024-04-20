FA Cup: Silva scores late winner as Man City defeat Chelsea to reach final

Bernardo Silva propelled Manchester City back into the FA Cup final with his late strike, sealing 1-0 victory against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

It was a moment of redemption for Silva, who had endured criticism for his missed penalty against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final, leading to City’s exit.

The Portuguese midfielder found the net at the far post from Kevin de Bruyne’s cross six minutes from time, clinching the win for his team.

Chelsea will rue their missed opportunities, particularly those squandered by striker Nicolas Jackson, as they endured another disappointing Wembley experience following their extra-time defeat on penalties against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.

Adding to Chelsea’s frustrations was the controversial decision not to award them a second-half penalty when Cole Palmer’s free-kick struck Jack Grealish’s hand in the wall. Despite their protests, the video assistant referee ruled no offence had occurred.

Manchester City now await the winners of the Sunday clash between Manchester United and Coventry in the FA Cup final on May 25.

With just six matches left, Man City could also clinch the Premier League title.

This will mark Man City’s 13th appearance in the FA Cup final, potentially setting the stage for a repeat of last year’s thrilling 2-1 victory over United in the Wembley Manchester derby.

For Chelsea, the wait for their first domestic trophy since the 2018 FA Cup continues, delivering a bitter blow to manager Mauricio Pochettino, who remains without silverware in England after enduring a challenging first season in charge.

The semi-final had been seen as an opportunity for Chelsea forward Cole Palmer to make a statement against his former club, having been sold to the Blues in September. Despite Palmer’s impressive performances, Chelsea could not ultimately capitalise on chances that proved decisive.