FA Cup: Man City, Liverpool, Man United get tough quarter-finals draw

Holders Manchester City have been handed a tricky home draw against Newcastle United, while Liverpool will face fierce rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 at the City Ground to book their place in the final eight, as Liverpool’s youthful side beat Southampton 3-0.

Championship leaders Leicester will travel to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge after Conor Gallagher came off the bench to score the winner in the Blues’ 3-2 victory over Leeds earlier on Wednesday

Championship club Coventry, the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, will visit Brighton or Wolves.

The quarter-finals are scheduled to take place across the weekend of Saturday, 16 March.

Coventry, who lifted the trophy in 1987, were the first team to reach the last eight when they thrashed sixth-tier Maidstone 5-0 on Monday.

Newcastle needed penalties to overcome Blackburn – another Championship side – on Tuesday, while Erling Haaland scored five as Pep Guardiola’s City won 6-2 at Luton.

Leicester were the only other team assured of their place in the next round before the draw was made, having earned a 1-0 win at Premier League side Bournemouth on Tuesday.

The quarter-final matches will be played across the weekend of March 16 and 17.

FA Cup quarter-final draw:

Manchester City vs Newcastle United

Manchester United vs Liverpool

Chelsea vs Leicester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Coventry City