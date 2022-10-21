Europa : Xhaka’s strike helps Arsenal maintain unbeaten record with win over PSV

The Gunners on Thursday hosted PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates Stadium in a bid to maintain their unbeaten run in the UEFA Europa League.

Arsenal dominated possession against Ruud Van Nistelrooy’s side in a close encounter game in which only a goal was able to separate both sides.

Former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka broke the deadlock in the 70th with a superb volley after the Swiss received a pass from Takehiro Tomiyasu. The win makes it four out of four for the hosts who sits comfortably on top of group with 12 points.

The two sides were supposed to face each other on September 15th but the match was postponed due to the demise of Queen Elizabeth.