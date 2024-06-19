Euro 2024: Guler scores stunner as Turkey beat Georgia in Dortmund

Turkey kicked off their Euro 2024 campaign with a 3-1 victory over Georgia on Tuesday, delighting a passionate crowd of fans in a rain-soaked Westfalenstadion in Dortmund.

Right-back Mert Muldur gave Turkey the lead in the 25th minute with an outrageous volley into the top corner, leaving Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili no chance.

But seven minutes later, Georges Mikautadze scored Georgia’s first goal in a major tournament after expertly guiding Giorgi Kochorashvili’s cross into the near corner.

In the 65th minute, Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler scored a spectacular goal and became the third teenager to score on his Euros debut with a sublime, curling strike into the top corner from 25 yards.

Turkey sealed the success with the last kick of the game as substitute Kerem Akturkoglu broke clear and, with keeper Mamardashvili having come up for a corner, rolled a finish into an empty net.

The match saw tens of thousands of Turkish supporters dominating the stands, creating an electric atmosphere.

The match was marked by spectacular strikes from Guler and Muldur, setting the stage for Turkey’s thrilling start in Group F. Guler, the 19-year-old wonderkid, curled a stunning shot into the net, showcasing his immense talent.

Guler, 19, had a difficult time with injuries in his first season in Madrid but stepped up for Turkey in a fiercely contested match with Georgia, who did not look out of place in their first-ever match at a major international tournament.

“I’m really happy with the win, I hope I can score more goals to help my team,” said Guler.

“I don’t care about personal achievements; I’m only concerned about helping the team win and that we go as far as possible.”

“It’s a bit early to talk about what was missing, but I will say a bit of talent, a bit of experience,” said Georgia coach Willy Sagnol.

“I’m sure that in the future, this kind of game in the next months and the next years I’m sure Georgia won’t lose, because Georgia will learn… I have absolutely nothing bad to say about them.”

The victory sets a promising tone for Turkey’s Euro 2024 journey, as they aim to build on this strong start and make a deep run in the tournament.