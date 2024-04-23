Embattled Ten Hag slams critics after Man United FA Cup drama

Erik ten Hag has slammed critics following Manchester United‘s FA Cup semi-final narrow win over Championship side Coventry City on Sunday, describing it as “embarrassing” and “a disgrace.”

Man, United squandered a 3-0 lead against Coventry and only secured victory through penalty shootouts with several United fans expressing embarrassment over the team’s performance.

But Ten Hag believes the criticism directed at Man United has been unwarranted.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of the Sheffield United game, Ten Hag expressed his frustration at the negative response, noting that reaching successive FA Cup finals is a significant achievement for the team.

Responding to questions about the team’s performance and the reaction from fans and media alike, Ten Hag defended United’s accomplishments and highlighted the challenges faced during the match.

The first question from the BBC centred on whether the reaction to United’s result was fair and Ten Hag replied: “No. Absolutely not.

“You made enough and one the question: ‘Is it embarrassing?’ No, the reaction from you was embarrassing. It is the comments.

“Top football is about results, we made it to a final and we deserved it not only by this game but also the other games.

We lost control for 20 minutes, we also had bad luck, 3-2, 3-3. We were very lucky in the end. Penalties were very good, and we made it to the final.

“It is a huge achievement. Twice in two years is magnificent. For me as a manager, four cup finals in four years. The comments are a disgrace.”

When questioned further about the negative feedback, particularly from the media, Ten Hag reiterated his disappointment, emphasizing the magnitude of reaching multiple cup finals under his management.

The FA Cup final against Manchester City on May 25 will be Ten Hag’s second in two years as United manager, after they lost to their rivals in last season’s Wembley showpiece.

Ahead of next month’s final, the Red Devils boss remains focused on the task at hand and is determined to lead United to victory despite the criticism.