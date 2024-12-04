Dubois keeps door open for Anthony Joshua rematch

IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois has expressed interest in a future rematch with Anthony Joshua, even as he prepares for his upcoming title defence against former world champion Joseph Parker on February 22 in Riyadh.

Dubois’ stunning knockout victory over Joshua in September ignited widespread anticipation of an immediate rematch. However, plans were derailed after Joshua’s camp confirmed he was still recovering from minor injuries. Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh had proposed a February showdown, but Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, disclosed that medical advice ruled it out.

“We had a very awkward call with ‘AJ’ and his medical team,” Hearn told Boxing News. “He wanted to fight in February, but his team insisted it wasn’t possible for him to start camp and be 100% fit.

There are a few minor issues from camp and post-fight recovery that need attention. We’ve advised him to return in May or June. Though he wanted to push for February, we had to prioritize his long-term health.”

Despite the setback, Dubois remains hopeful about a future showdown. “As a fighter, I wanted to settle things once and for all,” Dubois told talkSPORT. “But I’m happy to be back in the ring defending my belt. I believe the rematch will happen eventually. For now, I’m focused and ready for what’s next.”

As Dubois shifts his focus to Parker, he exudes confidence ahead of the highly anticipated bout. “I’m excited and ready,” he said. “I’ve been waiting for this. Now it’s time to seek and destroy. It’s been talked about for a while, and I’m eager to prove that I’m the real deal.”

While fans eagerly await the potential Joshua-Dubois rematch, all eyes will be on Riyadh as Dubois looks to solidify his status as a top heavyweight contender by overcoming Parker.

