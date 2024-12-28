Diallo vows to make history with Man United amid struggles

Amad Diallo

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has vowed to make history with the club despite their dismal slide down the Premier League table.

United are enduring a tough spell under new manager Ruben Amorim, who replaced Erik ten Hag earlier this season. The Red Devils have lost five of Amorim’s first 10 matches, including recent defeats to Wolves, Bournemouth, and Tottenham, leaving them 14th in the league table, just eight points above the relegation zone.

However, Diallo has been a rare bright spot in United’s turbulent campaign. The 22-year-old Ivorian forward recently grabbed headlines with a dramatic late winner against Manchester City and has contributed two goals and six assists in the league this season.

Diallo is optimistic about the future, citing the potential of United’s young talent to lead a resurgence. “We are part of the project,” Diallo told MUTV. “We have so many young players — especially Garna (Alejandro Garnacho), Kobbie (Mainoo), Joshua (Zirkzee), Rasmus (Højlund), and me. We want to make history for this club.”

Determined to return United to their former dominance, Diallo emphasised the importance of unity and learning from senior players. “We want to bring back this club to the level it was before. For the young lads, we just have to keep going, work hard, and listen to the old players to learn every day,” he added.

Amorim’s focus on youth development has also inspired Diallo. “We have a new manager who likes to work with young players and has brought a new system. We just have to follow it and do our best every game,” he said.

Demonstrating his versatility, Diallo has played both as a right wing-back and in more attacking roles under Amorim’s system. The Ivorian is eager to contribute wherever he is needed. “In football, you can’t focus on just one position. Sometimes you’re a defender, sometimes a striker. Wherever the manager puts me, I’m ready to fight for the team. I’ll even play as a goalkeeper if needed,” Diallo declared.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share