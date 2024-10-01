Cristiano Ronaldo hints at retirement: ‘I don’t have much time left’

Cristiano Ronaldo

Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted that his illustrious career may soon end, admitting that he doesn’t “have much time left” on the pitch.

The 39-year-old Portuguese superstar, widely regarded as one of the greatest players in football history, joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr in January 2023 after parting ways with Manchester United. Since his arrival, Ronaldo has continued to showcase his incredible talent, scoring 64 goals and providing 17 assists in 71 matches.

Amid contract renewal talks with Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has suggested that this could be his final deal, with plans to retire soon.

His latest heroics came in a 2-1 victory over Al Rayyan in the AFC Champions League, where he netted the decisive goal. The match held special significance for Ronaldo, as the winning strike would have been his late father’s 71st birthday. Ronaldo’s father passed away in 2005.

Despite having just one year left on his current contract, Ronaldo expressed happiness with his life in Saudi Arabia. “I’m very happy at this club; I feel good in this country too. I’m happy to play in Saudi Arabia, and I want to continue,” he said.

However, the former Real Madrid star also reflected on his inevitable retirement, speaking emotionally about his remaining time in football. “I still love playing football, but I know I don’t have much time left on the pitch,” Ronaldo shared. “The most important thing is not being considered the best player or winning awards. It’s about enjoying the game and being useful to my club and the national team.”

Ronaldo, who was presented with a special “Greatest of All Time” jersey by Al-Nassr, added: “Records are part of me, and I’m used to breaking them. I’ve felt pressure since my first day, and I think I’ll feel it until the last.”

As one of football’s most decorated and iconic players, Ronaldo’s eventual retirement will mark the end of an era, but for now, he continues to perform at the highest level, leaving fans in awe of his talent and dedication.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

