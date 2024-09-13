Cristiano Ronaldo breaks 1 billion social media followers milestone

Cristiano Ronaldo has made history by becoming the first person to surpass 1 billion followers across different social media platforms. His impressive following includes over 639 million on Instagram, 170 million on Facebook, 113 million on X (formerly Twitter), and 60.5 million subscribers on YouTube.

Ronaldo’s success extends beyond his football achievements. His social media presence allows him to connect with fans worldwide and share insights into his personal life and training routines. The recent launch of his YouTube channel, which quickly garnered over a million subscribers in less than 90 minutes, further solidifies his appeal across different platforms.

Read Also: Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 900 career goals

In a post on X, Ronaldo expressed his gratitude to his followers for their unwavering support and belief in him. He emphasized the significance of teamwork and the power of collective achievement.

“We’ve made history — 1 BILLION followers! This is more than just a number – it’s a testament to our shared passion, drive, and love for the game and beyond,” Ronaldo wrote.

“From the streets of Madeira to the biggest stages in the world, I’ve always played for my family and for you, and now 1 billion of us stand together.”

Read Also: 900 goals and counting: Breaking down Cristiano Ronaldo’s incredible scoring feats

“You’ve been with me every step of the way, through all the highs and the lows. This journey is our journey, and together, we’ve shown that there are no limits to what we can achieve.”

“Thank you for believing in me, for your support, and for being part of my life. The best is yet to come, and we’ll keep pushing, winning, and making history together,” he added.

Ronaldo’s influence reaches beyond his football career, with his social media presence allowing him to share various aspects of his life and maintain a unique connection with his global fan base.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.