Solskjaer admits re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo was a mistake

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that bringing Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford in 2021 was a mistake, revealing the club only signed him to prevent a move to rivals Manchester City.

Ronaldo, who had left United for Real Madrid in 2009 in a then-world record £80 million deal, made a sensational return from Juventus. His first season back in the Premier League was impressive, as he scored 24 goals in 18 appearances across all competitions.

However, the Portuguese star’s role drastically diminished under Solskjaer’s successor, Erik ten Hag, who often benched him. Ronaldo’s frustrations culminated in him leaving a match early and, ultimately, in a bombshell interview with Piers Morgan in November 2022, where he criticized the club and stated he had no respect for Ten Hag.

Speaking at the Oslo Business Forum, Solskjaer admitted that United feared Ronaldo could have outscored Manchester City’s Erling Haaland had he moved to the Etihad. “We couldn’t let him go to Manchester City because he would have probably scored more goals than Haaland is now,” Solskjaer said.

The former United boss also acknowledged the negative impact Ronaldo’s arrival had on the team dynamic. “Maybe some players felt less important with the arrival of one of the world’s biggest superstars,” he said. “Cristiano did well and became our top scorer that season, but I was out of the job 10 weeks later.”

Solskjaer was dismissed in November 2021, following an up-and-down tenure that saw him stabilize the club after the departure of José Mourinho. Ralf Rangnick temporarily replaced him before Ten Hag took over in the summer of 2022.

Ronaldo’s explosive exit came just weeks after his interview, with the club announcing his departure by mutual consent. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner later joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, securing a record-breaking £175 million-a-year contract, paving the way for other high-profile players to follow him to the Saudi Pro League.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.