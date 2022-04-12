Chukwueze strikes Villareal into Champions League semi-final

Nigeria’s Samuel Chukwueze was the talisman for Villarreal on Tuesday with his 88th-minute goal.

Villarreal who were already leading with one goal from the first leg of the tie were first to go behind on the night from Robert Lewandowski’s goal.

However, Bayern Munich were sent crashing out of the quarter-finals after Chukwueze brought the game to level, consolidating Arnaut Danjuma’s first-leg goal. Meaning a victory for Unai Emery’s underdogs Villarreal.

Read also: UEFA moves Champions League final from Russia to France amid conflict

Chukwueze, who came in as a substitute had only been on the field for four minutes before he buried Gerard Moreno’s cross in the net to shock the home spectators at the Allianz Arena.

This is the second time in a row that Bayern would be kicked out at the quarter-final stage.

Emery’s men will now play the winner of tomorrow’s Liverpool vs Benfica game in only the second Champions League semi-final in their history.