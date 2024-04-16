Champions League: Enrique plots PSG comeback against Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) coach Luis Enrique is confidence of his team strength and determination to overturn their Champions League 3-2 defeat against Barcelona and secure a spot in the semi-finals.

Following their 3-2 defeat to Spanish champions Barcelona in the first leg of the quarter-finals, PSG faces a crucial task of emerging victorious at the Olympic Stadium on Tuesday to advance in the tournament.

“PSG have never come back to win after losing the first leg, but tomorrow is the day,” Enrique told reporters.

Reflecting on the aftermath of the defeat and the mental resilience required, Enrique acknowledged the challenges but emphasized the opportunity for redemption in football’s dynamic nature. He highlighted the team’s conviction and readiness to seize the moment.

“After a defeat and in such an important game, the days after the game were hard.

“It’s tricky to get back your mental state, but the good thing about football is you have another game against the same opponent.

“We are sure of what we want to do and I think we have arrived at a great moment.”

Drawing parallels to Barcelona’s historic comeback against PSG in 2017, Enrique underscored the potential for remarkable turnarounds in football, instilling belief in his players’ ability to deliver under pressure.

While star forward Kylian Mbappe faced criticism for his performance in the first leg, Luis Enrique defended the unity and cohesion within the squad, adding to the collective effort towards PSG’s Champions League aspirations.

Addressing the squad’s depth and cohesion, Luis Enrique praised the players’ commitment and teamwork, stating his satisfaction with their contributions on the pitch.

PSG will benefit from the return of Achraf Hakimi, who was suspended for the first leg, adding depth to the team’s lineup. Hakimi echoed the team’s determination to bounce back and secure victory in the crucial match.

As PSG prepares for the decisive clash against Barcelona, the stage is set for the team’s big players to showcase their talent and determination in pursuit of a significant triumph.