UCL Draw: Real Madrid face Man City, PSG tackle Barcelona, Arsenal get Bayern

Manchester City’s Champions League defence will continue with a blockbuster tie against the 14-time winners Real Madrid and Arsenal will face Bayern Munich after the quarter-final draw held on Friday.

Man City vs Real Madrid cracker promises to be an enthralling tie. Both teams met in last season’s semi-final which, after a 1-1 draw in the first leg, was settled with an emphatic 4-0 win for Pep Guardiola’s side at the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal was drawn to play the first leg at home against Bayern Munich, whose star striker Harry Kane will go back to north London after leaving the Gunners’ archrival Tottenham this offseason.

The Gunners narrowly edged out Porto to reach the quarter-final and must now see off a Bayern side looking to make a statement after a chaotic campaign which has seen their reputation take a major blow.

The PSG manager, Luis Enrique, will face his former club Barcelona, whom he led to a Champions League triumph in 2015. They last met in 2020/21, when PSG’s famous 4-1 win at Camp Nou set the tone for a routine victory for the French side.

Atletico Madrid was paired with Borussia Dortmund in the other game. This is the first time the two sides will meet in the knockout stages of this tournament

The first leg of the quarter-final ties will be held on April 9/10, with the return fixtures booked for the following week on April 16/17.

The semi-finals will begin on April 30 and May 1, and the second legs will be held on May 7/8.

The two sides that emerge victorious will contest the final at London’s Wembley Stadium on June 1.

Champions League quarter-final Draw:

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid vs Manchester City

PSG vs Barcelona