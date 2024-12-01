Can Guardiola revive Man City's form at Anfield?

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is gearing up for one of the most testing periods of his career as he seeks to end the club’s dismal form ahead of a crucial showdown with Premier League leaders Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

City are in the midst of a six-game winless streak—their worst under Guardiola. This poor run includes five consecutive defeats, followed by a dramatic 3-3 draw against Feyenoord in the Champions League, where City squandered a 3-0 lead in the final 15 minutes.

A defeat at Anfield would leave the reigning champions 11 points adrift of Liverpool, led by Arne Slot, further threatening their title defence.

Despite the mounting pressure, Guardiola dismissed the notion of a major squad overhaul. He emphasized the squad’s quality, even as injuries, particularly to Ballon d’Or winner Rodri, have hampered their campaign. Rodri’s season-ending knee injury, along with the absence of several key players, has compounded City’s woes.

“You have to now change everything—I don’t completely agree with that,” Guardiola said. “Three months ago, we were Premier League champions. The squad is really good, but we’ve been missing too many important players.”

Guardiola’s frustration was apparent after the Feyenoord match, where he appeared with visible scratches on his face, reportedly self-inflicted in the wake of the collapse.

However, the 53-year-old manager remains resolute. Having recently extended his contract until 2027, Guardiola cited the challenge of overcoming adversity as a key factor in his decision to stay.

“The moment I feel I’m not positive for the club, another one will come—it has to be. But I want the opportunity to try and do it. I don’t want to run away. I want to be here. I want to rebuild the team in many aspects from now until the end of the season and the coming seasons to keep us at the top,” he said.

City’s dominance under Guardiola is undeniable, with six league titles in seven seasons, including an unprecedented four consecutive championships and a historic treble in 2023. However, recent weeks have exposed cracks in their armour.

“In the first knock, we are not as stable as we have always been,” Guardiola admitted. “In the past, when we were 3-0 up, we didn’t need a fourth or fifth goal—the game was dead. Now, in moments of adversity, I don’t know how we’ll react due to the desperation to win and the absence of key players.”

Sunday’s clash at Anfield, Guardiola believes, will be the ultimate test of his side’s mental resilience.

“The best test to prove how stable we are is Anfield. We know Liverpool will have their moments and momentum, and that’s when we must stand up as a team,” he stressed.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

