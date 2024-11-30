Blow for Liverpool as Konate ruled out of Man City cracker

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has suffered a knee injury that will keep him out of Sunday's crucial Premier League match against Manchester City.

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has suffered a knee injury that will keep him out of Sunday’s crucial Premier League match against Manchester City.

The injury occurred during the dying moments of Liverpool’s 2-0 Champions League victory over Real Madrid, following a collision with Brazilian forward Endrick. Konate has been a key figure in Liverpool’s impressive start to the season under manager Arne Slot.

The French international’s absence is a significant blow for Liverpool, who are currently eight points clear at the top of the Premier League and have won all five of their Champions League group stage matches.

While the exact duration of Konate’s injury is yet to be confirmed, reports suggest he could be sidelined for up to six weeks.

“So frustrating to pick up this injury right at the end of a great game on Wednesday night,” Konate posted on Instagram. “Now we start the recovery process but one thing I promise is I will come back and be the best I can be once again. Thank you for the amazing support at Anfield.”

In Konate’s absence, Joe Gomez is expected to fill in at centre-back alongside Virgil van Dijk.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share