Liverpool beat Chelsea to reclaim Premier League top spot

Curtis Jones celebrates after scoring Liverpool's winning goal against Chelsea

Liverpool returned to the summit of the Premier League with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Chelsea at Anfield, as manager Arne Slot’s impressive start continued.

Slot has now won 10 of his first 11 games in charge, making him the first Liverpool manager to achieve this feat. The win puts Liverpool one point ahead of Manchester City, who had earlier secured a dramatic stoppage-time win against Wolves.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring for Liverpool from the penalty spot after 29 minutes, following Levi Colwill’s foul on Curtis Jones. However, a second penalty, awarded just before halftime after Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez fouled Jones, was overturned by VAR after initially being given by referee John Brooks.

Chelsea took advantage of the VAR decision and equalized just three minutes into the second half, with Nicolas Jackson breaking clear to score. The goal was awarded after being initially ruled out for offside.

Liverpool quickly regained the lead, with Jones converting a cross from Salah at the far post in the 51st minute, steering the ball past a hesitant Sanchez in front of an ecstatic Kop.

The victory means Slot’s only defeat since succeeding Jurgen Klopp was against Nottingham Forest at Anfield in September. Meanwhile, the defeat marks Chelsea’s first league defeat under new manager Enzo Maresca since their opening weekend loss to Manchester City.

Chelsea remain in sixth place, seven points behind league leaders Liverpool, despite some late chances for Cole Palmer and Renato Veiga.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share