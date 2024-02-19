Calzona set to become Osimhen’s new manager at Napoli

Victor Osimhen club Napoli are in talks to secure Francesco Calzona, the Slovakia coach to replace Walter Mazzarri ahead of the Champions League Round of 16 first-leg match against Barcelona.

The Parthenopeans who won the Serie A title last season are currently 9th on the league table following a disappointing 1-1 draw against Genoa on Saturday.

Reports in Italy claimed that Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis could sack Mazzarri before a Champions League against Barcelona on Wednesday.

Napoli host Barcelona in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday, but Mazzarri may not be in the Partenopei dugout.

According to football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis is set to meet Francesco Calzona and will likely put under contract the ex-assistant to Maurizio Sarri and Luciano Spalletti to replace Mazzarri until the end of the season.

“Napoli have a final meeting set to take place to discuss details of Francesco Calzona’s contract and staff.” Fabrizio Romano said on his X handle.

“Final points to clarify and then Napoli will proceed with a decision on the manager.

“Slovakian Federation has already approved the double role for Francesco Calzona as national team head coach and Napoli manager at least until June.

“It’s up to Napoli now, negotiations continue today to decide on the managerial situation.”

Mazzarri has collected 15 points in 12 Serie A matches since replacing Rudi Garcia.

Mazzarri has won four Serie A games, lost five and drew three including Saturday’s 1-1 stalemate against Genoa at the Stadio Maradona.