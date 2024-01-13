Napoli fans arrive in Abidjan to drum support for Osimhen

According to a video posted on Super Eagles official X (formerly Twitter) handle, some fans from Napoli stormed Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, to drum up support for their star player Victor Osimhen ahead of Nigeria’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) opener against Equatorial Guinea on Sunday.

The Tweet reads: “Super Eagles @NGSuperEagles Napolitans trace their King, The African King @victorosimhen9 to Abidjan to give him maximum support at #Afcon2023.”

Osimhen will spearhead the Super Eagles squad as Nigeria bids for a fourth Africa Cup of Nations title against the Nzalang Nacional at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium.

The 25-year-old Nigeria international has been phenomenal in the last two seasons, where he helped Napoli win their first Serie A title in over three decades.

The African Player of the Year has also continued his brilliant form in the 2023/24 season, scoring seven goals in 13 league games.

Osimhen is also the highest goal scorer in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers with 10 goals and will be looking forward to powering Nigeria to AFCON glory with his goals.