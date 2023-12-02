Aya promotes women’s football with sponsorship of Socca League

In a bid to promote grassroots women’s football in Nigeria, Aya has announced its title sponsorship of the Aya Women’s Socca League in Lagos.

The Aya Women’s Socca League, organized by The HIVE Sports League under its Socca Naija brand, is designed to provide a platform for women to develop their sports skills, compete, gain visibility, and contribute significantly to Nigeria’s thriving women’s football landscape.

Pre-season activities for the Aya Women’s Socca League, including player placements and team setups, are set to commence on November 26th and December 3, 2023.

The eagerly anticipated league season officially kicks off on Sunday, December 10, 2023, with the climax expected to be a thrilling final on February 11, 2024. Six teams comprising passionate women aged 16 and above from diverse backgrounds will engage in this electrifying competition.

The collaboration between Aya and The HIVE Sports League reflects a shared commitment to creating opportunities for talented and ambitious female players, enriching their lives through sports and camaraderie in Lagos and beyond.

Adriana Lica, co-founder of Aya, expressed excitement about the tournament and the partnership with The HIVE Leagues.

“As a passionate football player myself, I am thrilled about the Aya Women’s Socca League. This sport has shaped the person I am today in many ways, and I am beyond grateful to partner up with The HIVE Leagues and contribute to the growth and development of women’s sports in Nigeria.”

Inya, co-founder of Aya, added, “This partnership aligns with our core values of empowering women and promoting healthy and active living. We believe in the power of sports to inspire and transform lives, and we look forward to witnessing the incredible talent and passion that will be showcased on the field.”