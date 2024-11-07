Arteta confident Arsenal will overcome recent struggles

Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta remained optimistic despite Arsenal’s difficult season following a controversial 1-0 Champions League defeat to Inter Milan on Wednesday.

The loss at the San Siro, marred by a disputed penalty decision, adds pressure on a team that had high expectations for success in both European and domestic competitions.

Arsenal controlled much of the game but trailed just before halftime when Mikel Merino was penalized for a questionable handball, allowing Hakan Calhanoglu to score from the spot. Frustrated in their pursuit of an equaliser, the Gunners registered their second consecutive 1-0 loss, following a similar defeat to Newcastle. This marks a difficult stretch for Arsenal, with just two wins in their last six outings, both against less formidable opposition.

Currently in fifth place in the Premier League, Arsenal trails leaders Liverpool by seven points, making Sunday’s London derby against Chelsea critical for their title ambitions. Injuries have further complicated their season, with the recent return of captain Martin Odegaard offering a slight boost, though his late introduction at Inter couldn’t change the result. The absence of key players such as Bukayo Saka, Jurrien Timber, and Declan Rice due to injuries and suspensions has also impacted Arsenal’s form.

In addition to on-field issues, Arteta faces another challenge with the departure of sporting director Edu, a pivotal figure in Arsenal’s squad overhaul since 2019. Edu’s recent agreement to join Nottingham Forest leaves a gap in the club’s leadership, and Arteta acknowledged his influence, saying, “He was instrumental for me to be where I am, and I loved working with him. We’ve been on this journey together since day one.”

Despite Arsenal’s 20 attempts on goal—their highest in a scoreless Champions League game since 2006—Arteta defended his players and highlighted questionable officiating as a factor in the loss. “It’s extremely frustrating because there were two decisions against us,” he said. “If their penalty stands, we should have had one when Mikel Merino was punched in the head.”

With a crucial clash against Chelsea looming, Arteta remains optimistic. “If we play as we did tonight, the team has a big chance to win. That’s the mindset we need.” However, Arsenal’s recent form suggests they face an uphill battle as they look to stay competitive in the title race.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share