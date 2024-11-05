Champions League: Inter Milan face tough Arsenal test

Inter Milan

Serie A champions Inter Milan face a tricky test against Arsenal in the Uefa Champions League with both teams poised to test their strength and resilience.

Although the Italian champions have made a strong start this season, recent performances have exposed some vulnerabilities. Currently level on seven points with Arsenal in the Champions League, Inter are well-placed in the top eight, which secures a direct spot in the last 16.

Inter’s domestic form has been promising, yet their Champions League journey has been marked by inconsistencies, with missed chances and defensive lapses proving costly. Manager Simone Inzaghi has emphasized the need for sharper finishing and a more resolute defence as the team prepares to face top-tier competition this week.

The return of key players Hakan Calhanoglu and Francesco Acerbi from injury could provide a timely boost, strengthening both midfield and defence. Wing-back Carlos Augusto remains the only absentee, but with Federico Dimarco in top form, Inzaghi is confident the Italian international can capably fill the role on the left flank.

Lautaro Martinez, fresh off a match-winning goal over the weekend, is expected to start his first Champions League match this season alongside Marcus Thuram. Thuram, a vital part of Inter’s forward line, missed some key chances in their last outing but has proven reliable in crucial moments, notably scoring a late winner against Young Boys.

As Inter look to maintain their position at the top of Serie A and secure their place in the Champions League knockouts, these games against Arsenal and Napoli represent critical tests. Martinez and Thuram’s firepower, combined with Dimarco’s creativity, will be crucial for Inter as they aim to deliver in this decisive stretch of the season.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

