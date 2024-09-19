UCL: Man City held by Inter at Etihad stadium

Man City held by Inter at Etihad stadium

Manchester City kicked off their 2024/25 UEFA Champions League campaign with a poor 0-0 draw against a well-organised Inter Milan at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. In a rematch of the 2023 final, which City won in Istanbul, Inter displayed strong defensive discipline and an attacking threat, despite facing increased pressure in the second half.

City’s star striker Erling Haaland, seeking his 100th goal for the club, was kept quiet throughout the match. Both teams had opportunities to break the deadlock but failed to convert. City’s best chance came when Phil Foden’s effort was saved by Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer, while Inter’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan missed a golden opportunity 15 minutes from time.

Pep Guardiola’s side, who have won all four of their Premier League games this season, also lost key midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to injury at halftime. Despite the draw, City extended their unbeaten run in the Champions League to 24 matches, one shy of the record set by Manchester United between 2007 and 2009.

“It was a very intense game against a strong opponent,” City defender Ruben Dias told TNT Sports. “We knew they are a top team and it wasn’t going to be easy.”

Inter midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu praised his team’s approach, saying, “Our plan, was to show that we’re not scared to play here.” The draw marks only the second time in 42 home Champions League games under Guardiola that City have failed to score.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.