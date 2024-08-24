Arsenal claim sweet revenge against Aston Villa

Leandro Trossard scored with his first touch, and Thomas Partey added a second as Arsenal avenged last season’s Premier League defeats to Aston Villa with a 2-0 win at Villa Park.

Unai Emery’s side had twice derailed Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes last season, including a 2-0 victory at the Emirates that severely dented their championship aspirations. In the highly anticipated rematch, Villa once again posed a serious threat, particularly in the second half.

Ollie Watkins had two golden opportunities to give Villa the lead, but the striker’s poor finishing proved costly. He missed a clear chance in the first half, dragging a shot wide when it seemed easier to score. Later, his close-range header was brilliantly saved by Arsenal’s David Raya.

Arsenal, struggling to find a breakthrough, saw their fortunes change when Trossard entered the game. Just two minutes after coming on, the Belgian forward coolly finished Bukayo Saka’s cut-back to break the deadlock in the 67th minute.

Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who had kept his side in the game with some excellent stops, was at fault for Arsenal’s second goal. Thomas Partey’s low strike in the 77th minute slipped past Martinez after the keeper failed to deal with Saka’s pass, sealing Arsenal’s victory.

This win gives Arsenal a strong start in their latest Premier League title bid, a crucial step after the heartache of last season’s narrow miss. For Villa, who had begun their campaign with a win at West Ham, this result served as a harsh reality check as they aim to replicate their top-four finish from last season.

Despite a promising start, Villa was unable to capitalize on their chances, with Watkins’ missed opportunities proving pivotal. Arsenal, meanwhile, showed resilience and a clinical edge that bodes well for their title ambitions.

Arsenal’s victory at Villa Park marked their second consecutive win of the season, providing a much-needed boost as they chase their first Premier League title since 2004.

Anthony Nlebem Digital Content Producer/Sports Analyst